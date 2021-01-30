Troops rescue kidnapped women in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…Three bandits captured, police rescue 2

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued two kidnapped women, close to Gadanin Gwari, Gwagwada District of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said on Saturday that the women were suddenly abducted as they made their way to their farm.

“The troops on patrol tracked down the criminals and engaged them in a firefight, forcing them to abandon their captives and run for their lives.”

“After securing the women, the troops pursued the bandits, destroying many bandit camps along the way. The bandits were eventually trapped in Gajina settlement also in Chikun LGA. Three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes.”

“Furthermore, the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps have continued aggressive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The Patrol was hitch-free, with no incidents recorded as of yesterday, Friday. ”

READ ALSO:

In a separate incident, police personnel rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru local government area.

The police gave the bandits a hot chase and rescued the two victims, while one other victim was able to escape on his own.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the reports, and commended the troops and personnel for their pro-active efforts in rescuing the victims and arresting the three bandits. He tasked them to ensure detailed investigations, and prosecution of the arrested culprits.

Vigorous patrols will continue in the general area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: