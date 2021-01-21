Train passengers are complying with Covid-19 protocols – District Manager

Kindly Share This Story:

The District Manager, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Jerry Oche, has said that train passengers are complying with Convid-19 protocols.

Oche disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the NRC management ensures that all passengers and employees of the corporation adhere to Convid-19 protocols as the nation battles the second wave of the deadly pandemic.

“Our passengers are aware of our “no nose mask, no boarding’’ policy. We are not after turnover but the safety of passengers before and after boarding.

“We have seen people that don’t believe in Convid-19, our own is to ensure that our rule is our rule and we enforce it. Passengers are complying,“ Oche said.

He said that soaps and hand sanitiers were available in the train for passengers use.

Meanwhile, the district manager said the NRC started operating the standard gauge on Dec. 7, 2020 with one passenger who travelled from Ibadan to Lagos.

“It has been a gradual increase, our best performance so far was on Dec. 24, 2020 with more than 400 passengers from Lagos to Ibadan.

“We have noticed from our operations that a lot of people travel to Ibadan on Fridays and return to Lagos on Mondays, Oche said.

A passenger, Mr Lanre Adisa, said the train was comfortable compared to the hassles of travelling by car or bus and the attendant gridlock.

Another train user, Alhaja Basirah Adimula, a trader, said she enjoyed the ride,

She advised the NRC management to allow the sale of nose masks within the station, rather than ask passengers to get them outside the station.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: