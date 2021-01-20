TOXIC WASTE: NESREA points at NAFDAC over clearance document

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

THE National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESRA, has accused the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC of approving the importation of the suspended container load of toxic waste.

This is even as an executive of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Ari Ayuba, has called for the probe into circumstances behind the importation of the controversial container.

NESREA, in a statement signed by the Director, NESREA Lagos Liaison Office, Dr. Stephen Otitologbon, and made available to Vanguard Maritime Report, said their investigation revealed that the controversial consignments had import documentation from NAFDAC.

According to him, “The consignee did not have NESREA import clearance although he presented the NAFDAC document. He was informed that failure to procure Environmental Import Clearance was a violation of statutory national environmental regulations.

Ayuba said there are too many questions about the container begging for answers, stressing that until these questions are addressed, the lives of Nigerians may be in danger.

According to him, “If it is true that the container fell into the water, “at what point did it fall inside the water, at what time did they remove it from the water and it was on top of a trailer.

“They abandon the trailer there and if you look at it, it was facing the Tin-can port. Whoever brought it went round and because they are Customs officers there, they could not go further.

“NESREA should come out with the chemical composition of the consignment, as well as its country of origin and you should insist on seeing the origin manifest, not the doctored one,” he concluded.

