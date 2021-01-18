‘Tinubu has paid his dues politically, let’s support him for 2023 Presidency’

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, on Monday urged Nigerians to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023.

Hunpe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had paid his dues politically in the country.

According to him, Tinubu has assisted many Nigerians to attain different political leadership in this country.

“So, what we should do to reward him now is to support him, if he wants to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“It is unfortunate that in this country people always look at the bad side of people without looking at the good side, what the person has done positively.

“We are doing this because of our individual interest, but this is not the best as it cannot take us anywhere.

“Tinubu has paid his dues, he has done a lot for this country, and if the man comes out that he wants anything, I want to appeal to all Nigerians to support him,” Hunpe pleaded.

He said that the interest of Nigeria on how it could progress was always on the mind of the national leader of APC.

“Tinubu has passion for his country, and if he comes out to contest the 2023 presidential election, let us support him,” Hunpe said.

On the APC membership registration scheduled for Jan. 25, the lawmaker implored people of Badagry to come out and register as members of the progressive.

“Come out and register as a member of the ruling party, so that more dividends of democracy can come to our constituency.

“The more the number of members from Badagry Constituency, the more the goodies; democracy is a game of numbers.

“The area with large numbers of registered members will be more respected; let us come enmass so that we can have high figures to show them that we are committed to the party,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

