Sunday Igboho: Quick facts to know about the Oodu’a activist who issued quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

Arogbonlo Israel

Sunday Igboho had last week issued a seven day ultimatum to Fulanis to leave Yorubaland after he stormed the Igangan residence of the Seriki Fulani noting that the Yorubas could no more bear being killed in their land by Fulanis.

Who is Sunday Igboho? Many had asked on social media, but of course, residents of Oyo and Osun know Igboho as a household name.

Here are few things to know about the Yoruba activist who led thousands of youths in a road walk against insecurity in Oyo, South-west of Nigeria;

Sunday Igboho was born on October 10 in 1972. His real name is Sunday Adeyemo.

He hails from Igboho town, located in the area of Oke Ogun, Oyo State. Later, the family left for Modakeke in Osun. After the war there, Sunday moved to Igboho.

On how he got the nickname ‘Igboho’, the activist said that people in Yoruba Land tend to give other inhabitants the “names” due to the place they live in. His father was called “Baba Igboho” because he comes from Igboho.

As a result, Sunday got the name “Sunday Omo Baba Igboho”. After Sunday’s father moved from Modakeke because of the war, people started calling him Sunday “Igboho”. This name stayed with him even after moving to Ibadan.

The name of Sunday Igboho is widely known in the city of Ibadan.

He is a politician and a businessman, whose attention is devoted to human problems and protection of their rights.

He is more popular for fighting for the helpless and hates an act of cheating.

Sunday’s career started from being a mechanic and a motorcycle repairer. But God had other plans for him. He guided Sunday into business and helped him meet the right people of great importance to do it well.

Igboho commands gun from the air, an act he refers to as God’s gift.

He was a frontline fighter at the Ife-Modakeke war.

He gained social media tractions in January 2021 when he gave a week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa to vacate the land after the killing of Dr. Aborode.

Igboho is a Christian, married to two wives and has children including three professional footballers playing in Germany.

Vanguard News Media

