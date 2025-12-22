Sunday Igboho seeks Tinubu’s intervention as herdsmen attack farmers in hometown

Sunday Igboho

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, on Monday raised an alarm over the alleged killing of three farmers during a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igboho, his native town in Orelope Local Government Area, Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

The victims, identified as Aderoju Mukaila, Olawuwo Saka, and Ojeniyi Ojebayo, were reportedly hacked by herders after resisting the destruction of their farms by grazing cattle.

Although the farmers were rushed to hospital following the attack, they later succumbed to their injuries despite the efforts of medical personnel.

In a statement issued to journalists, Igboho urged President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the escalating insecurity in rural communities across Oyo State and other parts of the South West, warning that failure to act could trigger avoidable conflicts and widespread chaos.

The statement read in part: “On Sunday, three innocent people were killed in my town, Igboho. This is exactly what I have been warning the government about for years. Nothing has changed, and our people continue to suffer attacks while those responsible roam freely.”

He added: “The government and relevant security stakeholders must do more to adequately protect lives and property in the Oke-Ogun axis, where insecurity has become a daily reality for residents of Igboho and neighbouring communities.”

Igboho further expressed concern over the broader menace of criminality in the region, stating, “I have repeatedly raised the alarm over the inimical activities of rogue Fulani herders, bandits, and hoodlums who have infiltrated rural settlements and forests across the South West, as well as parts of Kwara and Kogi states.”

“It is now imperative for the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, and the nation’s security agencies to deploy effective measures to tackle insecurity, particularly the deadly activities of these criminals.”

He lamented the despair of victims and their families, noting that their patience has been exhausted, saying, “Those affected by killings and violent attacks, along with their relatives, are now in a state of despair because their tolerance has reached its elastic limit.”

“The Federal Government and security agencies must take decisive action before residents feel compelled to take the law into their own hands to defend themselves.”

Igboho also called for prompt prosecution of perpetrators, emphasising, “Hoodlums and other non-state actors responsible for attacks and killings of helpless farmers and local residents in South West communities must be promptly arrested and made to face the full weight of the law for their heinous crimes.”

The statement concluded with a call for proactive security measures: “Actionable intelligence should be deployed by security agencies to nip attacks, violence, and criminal activities in the bud, with a view to safeguarding lives and property in our communities.”