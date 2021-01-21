SUBEB, UBEC train 3,552 teachers in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo state universal basic education board, (OyoSUBEB) in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has concluded training of 3, 552 teachers in primary schools under its Teachers’ Professional Development Programme.

The Executive Chairman, OyoSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, in a chat with newsmen in Ibadan, said that the training was structured to herald the new academic session in the state.

Adeniran also said the training which was also structured to enhance teachers’ capacity and teaching efficiency in the new session.

Dr. Adeniran further said the training of teachers would enable them to provide quality education to primary school pupils at primary level.

His words: “At the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, we believe every child has the right to be properly trained, this is why we are training you the trainers.

“Engr. Seyi Makinde-led government is committed to raising the standard of education in Oyo State, and we intend to achieve this through regular training of our teachers.”

He added: “We would leave no stone unturned in the training of these little ones, so that they may not pose any threat in the future to our society.”

Dr. Adeniran reiterated government’s commitment to creating the needed enablement for pupils and teachers, so as to enhance the cognitive skills of the pupils.

Adeniran, said plans were underway to rehabilitate dilapidated school buildings, while the board would ensure more infrastructure are put in place in schools across the state.

