SON impounds 2 containers of used tyres

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has impounded two container loads of imported used tyres in Port Harcpourt, Rivers State.

The products, according to SON in a statement was seized while they were being off-loaded into a warehouse at the Ikoku Motor Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt and was sequel to an alert provided by a patriotic Nigerian to officials of the SON who moved to the site with the support of security agents.

SON explained that the stuffed, used tyres were concealed in containers of imported used vehicles to beat regulatory procedures.

It stated that the Importer, Mr. Uchenna Ibewutein, in the company of the Chairman, Port Harcourt Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union, High Chief Anthony Iwu, in a written undertaking had conceded the consignment to SON for destruction.

He pleaded for leniency from prosecution and promised to desist from dealing in substandard products henceforth.

Mallam Farouk, Director-General, SON, commended the informant, the security personnel and SON officials for their patriotism in carrying out the enforcement activity and called on Nigerians to assist SON in protecting the citizens by providing useful information on standards infractions.

According to him, “It is bad enough to import used tyres, but worse to have them stuffed five into one as even stuffed new tyres constitute dangers to road users because of the damage already done to them in the process of stuffing and un-stuffing”.

Used tyres are contraband and Nigerians should avoid using them as there are no standards to adjudge their quality status, he said.

The SON DG reiterated his plan to continue the engagement with market associations across the country to ensure their collaboration in order to substantially reduce the circulation of substandard and life-threatening products in Nigeria.

“We have to work with them because we cannot make headway except we have good intelligence which can only come from the people within and around the markets. The market leaders know the bad eggs among them and we are confident that they are ready to remove them” he said.

