Security challenges: Setting the records straight in Oyo State, APC declares

By AbdulAzeez Olatunde

Telling Truth to power is hard to come by in the Oyo State Government of 2021 if the party in power cannot be ashamed to admit the failure of their party in power.

Imagine the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Oyo State claiming that the achievement of TOP NOTCH SECURITY achievements of Sen Abiola Ajimobi led Government was made possible because PDP Government at the center then was able to provide adequate Security for Nigeria hence that rub off on Oyo State.

However, it is because of unashamed brazen liars like this that records are kept.

We would just like to remind ourselves a few of the happenings between 2011 and 2013 because of space constraints to judge the government of the PDP at the centre once again.

August 2011-Attack on United Nations Complex, Abuja, the seat of PDP Federal Government, then. April 2012 – Bombing Media Houses in Abuja and Kaduna.

October 2012-80 Towns and villages were razed down with hundreds of casualties by Boko Haram in Borno State.

November 2012 killing of 40 students in Mubi, Adamawa State.

December 2012 – Bombing of Muhammad Kurs Barrack

January 1st, 2013 – Bombing of Airforce Base, Munguno Barracks Maiduguri, and numerous Police Station in Borno State.

Above few, apart from 14 Local Government Areas that were completely taken over by the Boko Haram insurgents, was the Security Status of Nigeria between 2011 – 2015, which Oyo State PDP claimed to have rubbed off on Oyo State Government led by Sen Abiola Ajimobi.

The English idiom says, “What you don’t have, you can’t give.”

Simply put, while PDP Government at the center were groping for a solution to the Security challenges of Nigeria, Sen Abiola Ajimobi came out with the Novel Operation Burst which secured Oyo State people for the eight solid years of Sen Ajimobi’s Government which the good people of Oyo State have attested to with accolades right, left and center at the expiration of the Government’s tenure.

Reflecting on how immortal Ajimobi started, he said “Oyo State Government under my leadership will not tolerate any form. of violence, brigandage, destruction of properties, chaos, and lawlessness under any guise.

“We will deal with perpetrators with the force of law.”

Going further with seriousness, Ajimobi went on to say that “The era of the sacred cow is gone for good in Oyo. The bad name of the violent community must face the law.”

That was a serious government. From the above analysis, it is very very clear that Sen Abiola Ajimobi led Government fashioned out its ingenious means of banishing crime and criminality from the PDP government that is enmeshed with its security challenges.

What is painful to us is the failure of Governor Seyi Makinde to build on the template of success inherited from Aimobi led Government.

Imagine innocent woman, Alhaja Serifat Adisa, the CEO of SUBAWA Filling Station, Igboora Road Idere, that was kidnapped and murdered on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in front of her filling station, among other high and low profile violence that has now become synonymous with Oyo State since the Government of Engr Seyi Makinde.

Today it is INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM MARKETERS(IPMAN) that is threatening to shut down its retail outlets in Oyo because one of them was affected, whose next?.

This is why we are calling all concerned to advise Gov Seyi Makinde to provide security of life and properties and leave Politiking for the future.

AbdulAzeez Olatunde, Caretaker Publicity Secretary APC Oyo State.

