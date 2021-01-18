Scholarship: Zulum pays 23, 776 Borno tertiary students 624m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has released N624.3 million for the payment of scholarship to 23,776 citizens of Borno State in 49 tertiary schools across Nigeria.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, who announced this in a statement yesterday, informed that payment to students had begun with N320 million paid to students in nine institutions, under the first batch while payment for the second batch of students would start today (January 18) , with N304.3 million to be disbursed.

According to him, “From a total of N624,370,000 approved and released by His Excellency, Prof Babagana Zulum, for scholarship to 23,776 Borno students, the ministry has disbursed N320 million under the first batch, to students in nine tertiary schools located in Borno State.

“Those paid include part four and five students of University of Maiduguri, students in Borno State University, Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, Sir Kashim Ibrahim College, College of Education Waka – Biu, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, College of Business Administration Konduga, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology-Bama and those in Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture.”

The commissioner added, that from today , the ministry would begin the disbursement of another N304,370,000 to Borno students in 40 higher institutions across Nigeria.

Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe also disclosed that Governor Zulum had approved financial support to resident doctors of Borno origin located in different parts of the country, to enable them fund capacity development programmes that would be potentially beneficial to Borno people in the long run.

Yobe Gov swears-in Grand Khadi, 2 female High Court judges, Khadis

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State Weekend sworn in an Acting Grand Khadi, Babagana Mahadi, two High Court Judges and two Khadis of Shari’a Courts, in Damaturu, the state capital.

The governor described the event as an important milestone in repositioning the judiciary and promoting speedy dispensation of justice.

