Restricted routes: Taskforce impounds 100 okada in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) at the weekend, impounded another 100 commercial motorcycles, popularly called “Okada” over illegal operation.

The latest enforcement exercise was in continuation of the state government efforts in ensuring sanity on Lagos roads and to get rid of defiant motorcyclists on restricted routes across the State,

The Chairman of the Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye who led the enforcement, disclosed that those 100 okada were impounded around Navy Town at Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town.

He maintained that the enforcement operation was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators.

According to him, “The discouraging high statistic of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018”.

Jejeloye stressed that apart from criminals using those motorcycles as a means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the state of those illegal motorcyclists without any traceable address and valid means of identification remained a huge security and safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the Law, every motorcycle operators must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10 pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with Government,” he added.

While warning the general public, especially motorists to ensure that their valuable items are safely kept while in traffic, the Chairman solicited for the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities around them to security agencies through the Lagos State free Emergency Toll Lines 112 or 767.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: