Reps member donates transformers to Oluyole communities

By Adeola Badru

A member, House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has facilitated and installed transformers to three communities in Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State to boost power supply.

This, she said, is part of her commitment on electrification and in fulfilment of her vow that Oluyole constituency would witness more developments from the Federal Government.

She facilitated three 300KVA transformers, situating one in each community. The communities are Orelope Isale-Alfa; Papa Eleye and Irepodun, Abey technical, Liberty academy road.

Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs said, “In fulfilment of my commitment to my constituency, yesterday, the good people of Orelope Isale-Afla General Community, Papa Eleye and Irepodun, Abey technical, Liberty academy road Communities joined the transformer beneficiary list, by taking delivery of new transformers for their respective communities”.

Speaking during the installation exercise, Honourable Akande-Sadipe, represented by her aide, Engr. Kunle Fadiran assured her constituents that more infrastructural projects, youth empowerment programmes, job opportunities, among others, would be facilitated to the communities under her representation.

Meanwhile, residents of the communities have applauded the lawmaker on the projects and tasked her not to relent in bringing more projects to the communities.

The Chairman Orelope Isale-Alfa General Community, Alhaji Adebisi Dauda while speaking during the installation exercise, expressed happiness regarding the transformers and expressed confidence that the lawmaker has impacted the communities.

He explained that the community has been in darkness for some time as all efforts made by people of the community were futile.

He, therefore, thanked the lawmaker, on behalf of the residents of Isale Alfa General Community, for coming to their aid and prayed she would never walk in darkness.

