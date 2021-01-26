Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the former Service Chiefs and appointed new ones on Tuesday. Read it HERE. Below are the profiles of the new service chiefs.

Chief of Defence Staff

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, was born on October 5, 1965. He hails from Ika South of Delta State.

He is a member of Regular Course 34 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Major General Leo Irabor is the immediate past Chief of Training and Operations, Defence Headquarters.

He is a trained engineer from Obafemi Awolowo University and holds two master’s degrees from the University of Ghana, Accra, and Bangladesh University of Professionals, Dhaka.

The General was formerly the Theatre Commander of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, North-East, as well as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin Area.

The operations focused on counter-terrorism/counterinsurgency.

Chief of Army Staff

Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, with Army Number 8406, was born on August 10, 1966. He is from Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a member of the Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

He was also a former Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole. He took over from Major General Leo Irabor in 2017.

However, Major General Attahiru was removed for failing to stop Boko Haram. Then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, had given Attahiru 40 days to capture Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive.

He failed to accomplish the task and was removed without any posting.

Chief of Air Staff

The new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, was the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command.

He was born on September 14, 1965, in Enugu. He hails from Oshogbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Air Vice-Marshal Amao enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on January 19, 1984, as a member of 35 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned as Pilot Officer on 20 December 1986.

He started his Primary Flying Training at 301 Flying Training School, FTS, Kaduna from 1987 to 1989. He did Basic Flying Training at 303 FTS Kano from 1990 to 1992 and Tactical Fighter Training at 99 Air Combat Training Group (99 ACTG) Kainji from 1993to 9999.

Thereafter, he went for Instructor Pilot Course at 301 FTS Kaduna from 2004 to 2005.

The senior officer has attended several military courses which include Junior Division Course at Armed Forces Command Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji; Senior Division Course at Defence Services Staff College India; Defence Course at National Defence University China, Aircraft Accident Investigation in Civil Airline at NCAT, Zaria, and Aircraft Accident Investigation Course at Karachi, Pakistan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

