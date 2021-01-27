President, Groundnut association, Foni warns against impostors

Kindly Share This Story:

As court order restrains conduct of election into executive council

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National President, National Groundnut Producers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Aimu Foni, yesterday, warned members to be wary of impostors who want to conduct elections.

Foni gave the warning in a statement issued on the heels of “An Order of interim injunction restraining the defendants or any other person(s) agents, privies and servants from conducting election into the executive council of NGROPPMAN as scheduled for 11:30 am of the 20th January 2021 or at any other time date pending at the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

According to him, some members of the association are impersonating executives with the aim of tarnishing the association outside.

He also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, parastatals in the federal and state civil services not to deal with impersonating elected executives of the association as they are not from the association.

He added that the ministry sits will sit and talk about issues affecting the association on the 28th January, 2021 before an election date will be decided and communicated.

“An Order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from parading themselves out in the public as National President, Secretary and Treasurer of National Groundnut Producers, Processors Marketers Association of Nigeria respectively pend the hearing and motion of notice,” as the matter was adjourned to the 24th January 2021”, he said.

He said the rule of law should be respected and upheld being paramount in the adding value through growth and development of any association, hence should apply in the association.

However, he (Foni) disclosed that the authentic date for the election will be announced to members.

