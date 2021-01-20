Police parade 10 for kidnapping, robbery in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Cross River State Commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande has warned criminals operating in the state to either leave or be smoked out.

The Police Boss who assumed office on Monday 18th January gave the warning while parading 10 suspects including kidnappers, armed robbers, rapists as well as cultists.

Briefing Journalists at the police headquarters on Wednesday, Akande said there was no more hiding place for criminals in the state adding that the light has come. Akande disclosed that 10 suspects have been arrested so far within the period under review and would be charged to Court as soon investigations were concluded.

He explained that one Prince Okon Etim, the second in command to a wanted notorious Kidnapper “Romance” was also apprehended. He further added that others were arrested for robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms amongst other sundry crimes.

His words:” I am not a stranger in Cross River State, to that end, the security situation in the three (3) Senatorial Districts of the State has already been taken note of.

“These can be achieved through strategic planning aimed at police-community policing partnership, problems solving an organizational transformation for better and efficient service delivery.

“It is imperative to let the public known that I am in town strictly ensure the security of lives and properties as such the command is going wage relentless and serious onslaught on criminals across the State

“We have created a robust intelligence network/platform with members of the public and private individuals and confidence building.

Speaking further, he assured residents of the state to sleep with their two eyes closed, while appealing that all hands should be on deck by supporting the police to achieve maximum success in the fight against crime.

“I have a task and that task is keeping Cross River State safe. The light has come. We need to gainfully engage the youths and reorientate their mind so that they can become more productive so as to build their capacity.

“We are using technology to police the state so that before the crime is being committed is nipped in the bud, there shall be no hiding place for criminals because they shall all be smoked out, they should just leave Cross River, now,” he warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria

