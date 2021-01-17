Police arrest three Lagos-based robbery suspects in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike— Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested three suspected armed robbers who came from Lagos State to carry out robbery operation in Ogun state.

A statement by the command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the three men; Samuel Sunday, a 20 years old resident of Fagba in Lagos State, Adeleke Mustapha; a 22years old resident of Ajala area of Lagos State and Joel Rotimi, a 19 years old resident of Taju Bello street Agbado, Ogun state were arrested on Thursday, 14 January 2021.

Oyeyemi noted that the arrest of the suspected robbers followed a distress call received by the police in Ajuwon from residents of Iju Aga area of Ajuwon at about 1:45 am that armed hoodlums numbering about six have invaded the area and dispossessing innocent members of the community of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon, SP Andrew Akinseye led his men to the area where the hoodlums who took to their heels on sighting policemen were chased and apprehended.

Items recovered from them are a cut to size locally made pistol, four Bajaj motorcycles, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two voters card, and two national Identity cards.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also appealed to members of the public to always make use of the command’s control room numbers which are 08081770416 & 08081770419 whenever in distress for the police to respond swiftly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

