Petroleum University names new registrar, bursar

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Governing Council of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurum, Delta State has appointed Omoyine Jane as Registrar and Garba Ya’u Nabayi as Bursar of the institution.

Chairman of the Governing Council Professor Shehu Abdullahi Zuru made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the appointment followed a rigorous process to ensure that the best-qualified candidate emerged.

Professor Zuru added that seven candidates were shortlisted for the post of Registrar and eight for the post of Bursar.

He said that the candidates were tested in both written and oral examination with a cumulative score of 100 per cent.

The Chairman added that the exercise was monitored by a representative of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to ensure its transparency and accountability.

Zuru, therefore, expressed optimism that the new Registrar and Bursar would contribute their quota to the growth of the institution.

It will be recalled that the Petroleum University, the first in Africa and the sixth in the world was established and approved by the Federal Executive Council meeting of 14 March 2007.

It admitted its first set of undergraduates in 2008.

The University was a federal government initiative to build a specialized university in the Niger Delta to produce manpower and expertise for the oil and gas sector.

