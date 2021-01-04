Pastor nabbed over missing 20yr-old female undergraduate in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A clergyman identified as, Pastor Sodje Masodje, has been arrested by the operatives of Garrison of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt over the disappearance of a young lady, Beauty Sorbari Nwigbaranee.

A source disclosed that 20-year-old, Beauty, a final year student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University, was said to have visited Pastor Masodje, her supposed man friend, on December 25, 2020.

It was gathered that after the lady visited the clergy, she has not returned and efforts to reach her have proved abortive as her phone has been switched off.

The counsel for the family of the missing lady, Gobari Deebom, dislcosed that it was the father of the victim that contacted the military on the development.

Deebom disclosed that Masodje was the pastor of City of Angels International Ministries, Eneka, adding that the army was still interrogating clergy.

He said: “It is a suspected case of abduction. The lady visited the pastor believed to be her man friend. She visited him on the 25th of December and till now has not returned.

“It was the pastor that contacted the family to ask the family of her whereabouts. The family told him that Beauty said she was coming to visit him. He said she (Beauty) will be coming back to them soon.

“The pastor told them not to allow their father to be aware of it. It was after four days that the family informed her father of the development. It was the father that contacted the army.

“The family and friend have been in confusion. They are troubled over the development. They are even willing to give ransom to secure her release. The pastor is not willing to tell the family of the whereabouts of the lady. The family wants her alive.”

He urged the military to transfer the matter to the Rivers State Police Command for proper investigation.

“We are calling on the police to take over the matter and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter, because we know that they can bring justice in this matter.”

However, at press time, the Spokesman of 6 Division, Charles Ekeocha, confirm the development as calls and text messages made to phone was not responded to.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: