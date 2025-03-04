Pastor arrested over murder of 28-yr-old LASU graduate

By Efe Onodjae

Expectations of 28-year-old Ogubode Adedamola, a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU) to join his mates in the April 3rd 2025 Convocation, have been rendered futile following his alleged murder by a Pastor.

Report said the clergy, Evangelist. Whepetoji Babaniyeh had been arrested by the Police.

However, when the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin was contacted, he said he did not know of the arrest.

Adedamola, a 2024 graduate of Political Science Education and the Chief Executive Officer of Horlar Edu Consultancy—a private business operating on the LASU campus went missing on January 16,2025.

His girlfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, said she called Adedamola on the day he went missing and he told her that he was in front of the CCC Ileri Oluwa Parish, LASU 2, and would call her back. But he never did.

The Police were said to have visited the church based on his girlfriend’s account. But the pastor reportedly denied seeing Adedamola that day or knowing his whereabouts.

In the course of investigation, the Police were said to have obtained his bank statements where it was discovered that N1.5 million was transferred on the day he went missing.

Further findings by the Police revealed that part of the money was transferred into the Pastor and his daughter’s bank accounts.

Some students of LASU who spoke with Vanguard via telephone, said the suspect initially denied receiving the money, but later claimed it was for a Thanksgiving offering, after the police showed him evidence of the transaction. This led to his detention for further investigation.

The body of the LASU graduate was discovered to have been buried near the church premises. A gun and an axe were reportedly recovered from the Pastor.