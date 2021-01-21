Oyo reps member recovers from COVID-19, narrates experience

Kindly Share This Story:

…as lawmaker visits the constituency

By Adeola Badru

A member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, yesterday, made her first public appearance at the Oyo Central Senatorial District Meeting since testing positive to COVID-19 early December last year.

She narrated how she battled with the deadly Coronavirus, explaining that she noticed the symptoms of the virus in early December, and immediately had a test that confirmed the positive status.

Prior to the departure with her entourage from her constituency office, Akande-Sadipe tearfully reunited with her ward chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders and several followers.

Addressing newsmen, Akande-Sadipe said: “I feel great, I thank God for Life and my recovery and I am happy to be here today at this, Oyo Central Senatorial District meeting, being my first home outing since the battle with the deadly virus.”

Also read:

She expressed gratitude to family members, political allies, and colleagues in the House of Representatives, who stood by her in prayer during the ordeal.

“COVID-19 is real. During the experience, each passing day was a gift. With God first, proper medication and management, I overcame”

The House of Representatives Chairman on Diaspora Affairs explained that though she was very careful before the ordeal, her experience has taught her a lesson that truly COVID-19 should not be handled with levity especially amid the family unit and members of the same household.”

“I would advise members of my constituency and Nigerians to observe social distancing religiously and wear face masks appropriately until further notice. This is not the time for socializing.”

She advised that when that ordinary fever or cough is prolonged, or when that respiratory discomfort is accompanied by joint aches, loss of smell or taste, irritation, body pains, and palpitations, isolate test and seek medical attention.

“COVID-19 is deceptive, don’t self-medicate when you feel like you have malaria. Seek medical attention urgently.”

The House of Representatives member, from Oluyole Federal Constituency, said: “I thank Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, the state Party Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Lekan Adeyemo, Alh. Lamolo, State Organizing Secretary, Mrs. Mabel Williams, State Woman Leader, Comrade Waidi Akinleye, APC Oluyole Party Chairman, Oluyole leaders, Pa. Abidogun, Alh. Muibi Ogunrin, Pa. Osuolale Alamu, Hon. Oyeniyi Oyeniran Akande, Baba Garuba, Hon. Abbas Alesinloye, Hon. James Adeleke, Hon. Oyewale Samuel, Alhaja Ashake Adebiyi, Oluyole Local Government Woman Leader, Alh. Mufu Ladoja Oluyole LG Youth Leader, Ward Chairmen and Women Leaders, Team Tolu, Task CRV, Community and Religious Leaders, and all the good people of Oluyole for their prayers and well wishes”.

“Akande-Sadipe promised members of her constituency continued good representation and enhanced projects that will put Oluyole Federal constituency on the front burner of developmental initiatives.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: