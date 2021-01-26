Online learning hitches: UNILAG advises students on traffic control

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Following the hitches that trailed the first day of the online learning system adopted at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the management has advised students on what to do to ensure a seamless experience on the platform.

This followed the observation that many students found it hard to connect with the platform on Monday, the first day of its use.

According to the Head of the Information Unit, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinleye, on Tuesday, the hitches were a result of many students wanting to access the facility at the same time, even when it was not time for them to attend any lecture.

A public notice titled “Observations from day one of online learning and recommendations to students,” said not all students were expected to access the facility at the same time.

“We observed very high traffic on our LMS on January 25, 2021, due to the misconception that lectures start for all students by 8 AM.

“Most lectures for the remaining part of the first semester 2019/2020 will be by asynchronous mode of teaching. Because of this, students are not obliged to login to the LMS around 8 AM but can always access the content of the LMS at any time of the day as specified by their lecturers.

“Students should not panic whenever they observe some latency in accessing the LMS due to high traffic. When this happens, it is advisable to check back again after some time.

“To improve the experience for you and other users, please exit the LMS whenever you are not accessing any content. Do not stay connected permanently on the LMS.

“CITS is constantly working to improve the usability and enhance the user experience on the LMS.”

Recall that UNILAG resumed on Monday with students expected to get their lectures online.

The resumption was after many months of the closure of schools nationwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic and strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

