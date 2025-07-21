Digital Transformation: Professors Without Borders engage over UNILAG 200 students, others

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to boost human capacity on digital transformation, Professors Without Borders, PWB, have kicked off intensive training of over 200 students and faculty members of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, under its fourth annual programme on Monday.

His was made known in an e-Signed statement by the Senior Manager, Project and Digital Product, Oluseyi Sodiya, which said the week-long intensive training focused on ‘Leadership, Innovation, and Sustainability: Empowering Digital Transformation’.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony had distinguished guests including Barr Babatunde Ogundare, Representative of the Minister of Interior, and Prof Folashade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor, VC, University of Lagos, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, Academic and Research, University of Lagos, Prof Bola Oboh who welcomed the international team of educators.

The teaching team includes: Dr. Bob Eckhart (Social Entrepreneurship) – Fulbright Scholar and Lead Professor for Nigeria Programmes, Dr. Brieanne Beaujolais (Research Methods) – Social work researcher specializing in social justice, Charlie Dove-Edwin (Finance for Africa) – Investment banking veteran and Associate Professor at Richmond University London, Peter-Frank Haarmans (Personal Branding) – Marketing and branding lecturer at Hogeschool Tio in the Netherlands, Oluseyi AJ Sodiya (AI Tools and Career Readiness) – Nigerian technology professional leading workshops supported by local volunteers from Total EnergiesThe programme is being coordinated by Titus Ayodele, Country Manager for Professors Without Borders PWB Nigeria, with support from Ambassador Dr. Olalekan Ajisafe and Dr Aaron Akinloye.

Professors Without Borders Professors Without Borders is a UK-registered charity dedicated to expanding educational access in underserved communities worldwide.

Since 2016, the organization has delivered programs across multiple universities in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Ogunsola said: “We are delighted to host this remarkable initiative for the fourth consecutive year.

“The partnership between UNILAG and Professors Without Borders (PWB) continues to provide our students and faculty members with invaluable exposure to global perspectives and cutting-edge skills.”

Students were immediately immersed in hands-on learning experiences on the opening day.

In Dr. Eckhart’s Social Entrepreneurship class, participants were challenged to design mobile applications, while Dr. Beaujolais engaged students in presenting their research interests and methodological approaches.

The programme features a diverse team of international educators working alongside local experts.

“The energy and enthusiasm of Nigerian students never fails to impress us.

“Today we threw them in the deep end with app design challenges, and they responded with creativity, innovation, and genuine excitement about the possibilities ahead”, Eckhart said.

The students’ response exceeded expectations, with participants generously sharing their ideas and demonstrating the entrepreneurial mindset that the programme aims to cultivate. Many students expressed excitement about the practical, hands-on approach to learning that differs from traditional lecture formats.

“This programme represents exactly the kind of knowledge exchange that strengthens our institutions,” noted the welcoming remarks.

“Our students benefit from global perspectives while our faculty enhance their teaching capabilities through exposure to international methodologies.

“The five-day programme will continue through July 25, covering critical skills including social entrepreneurship, African finance, research methodology, artificial intelligence tools, and personal branding – all designed to enhance graduates’ readiness for Nigeria’s evolving job market.

“This UNILAG programme is part of Professors Without Borders’ broader five-year strategic plan to reach 15+ Nigerian universities and train over 2,000 students by 2030, directly supporting Nigeria’s Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification and human capital development.”

Following the UNILAG programme, the team will move to Ekiti State University from July 28 to August 1 for a similar intensive programme.