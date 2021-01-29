Obaseki opens schools, warns teachers over strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state government and primary school teachers may heading for a clash as the state government has announced that schools would resume on Monday but threatened to implement no work no pay against primary school teachers who are threatening to embark on strike.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike over unsettled issues.

But a statement yesterday by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq said schools would resume in the state on Monday and insisted that all public-school teachers and head teachers are required to be present in their various schools as failure to resume work would be considered forfeiture of salary, adding that the “government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.”

The statement reads: “This is to inform all parents, teachers and the general public that all public primary schools in Edo State shall resume full activities on Monday 1st February 2021.

“Parents are expected to make their children and wards ready for resumption on this date. The Edo State Government wishes to reemphasize that all public-school teachers and head teachers are required to be present in their various schools.

“Failure to resume work would be considered forfeiture of salary as the government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.

Ogie further noted: “Head Teachers and Teachers who are desirous of staying away from work in support of the sponsored strike action by certain elements of the Edo State Branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, are required to hand over all school property in their custody to their respective Education Secretaries.

“The Edo State Government through the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is collaborating with the relevant security agencies to ensure the protection of all public schools and any willful destruction of government property will be met with criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

