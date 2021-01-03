No change if 83m Nigerians can’t elect 11,000 representatives— Shekarau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello & Abdulmumin Murtala— KANO

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau(Kano Central), said on Sunday that Nigerians cannot have the change they desire until the 83 million eligible voters can produce the elected 11,000 few that make them(voters) sleep peacefully.

Senator Shekarau noted that Nigerians are not doing the right thing to elect the right leaders from the ward level to the top, to bring about the leadership that would change the narrative of the nation.

The senator stated this during a media parley in Kano on Sunday, adding that ahead of the 2023 general elections, common sense should prevail in who becomes the President and that quality leadership should be the watchword.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau said: “There is one challenge I refer people to; it is when they understand it that they will comprehend the reality.

“Presently, it is being said that we are up to 200 million. But do you know that all of the elected people in Nigeria— councillors, chairmen, state assembly members, governors, deputy governors, Senators, House of Reps members are only 11,000 in number—

“Now, there are 83 million voters in Nigeria and they are not able to produce 11,000 capable representatives.

“We are not talking about 200 million, but 83 million eligible voters. Yet you cannot vote 11,000 representatives that will make you comfortably go back home and sleep.”

On the roles everyone can play, Ibrahim Shekarau asked: “Let me give you a very quick prescription. Each and every one of you here belong to a ward. Even if you are not from Kano you have your own village somewhere.

“What interest have you shown that you elected the right councillor in your own ward? What role did you play to make sure you vote the right chairman in your local government? What role did you play to make sure you get the right Assembly member?

“What role did you play to make sure you get the right governor, Senator, House of Reps member and President?

“Everybody is talking of only 37 people; we kill ourselves because of those 37 people— 36 governors and the President.

“If you take out 36 persons out of 11,000 what will remain? We have 469 National Assembly members to checkmate just one person, Mr. President.

“Don’t ask me how it will be done, but we are 469 and we have times when Presidents do as they wish.

“If 469 of us fall on the same page, even if the President is a devil, he will have no choices but to do as we wish. So the ball is in our court.

“So for you who wants a road or a school in your community, ask yourselves the role you have played in electing your representatives. The solution lies in all of us becoming politically conscious,” Ibrahim Shekarau added.

