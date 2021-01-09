NO CHANCE: No interest from Liverpool in Sergio Ramos

Kindly Share This Story:

The fact that Jurgen Klopp fielded two midfielders at the heart of the Reds’ defence in Monday night’s loss at Southampton may have hammered home the Premier League champions’ desperate need to sign a new centre-half, but the captain of Real Madrid will not be rocking up at Anfield any time soon.

The 34-year-old’s age, wage demands and previous, to put it diplomatically, mean he will not even be considered as a possible solution to Liverpool’s defensive dilemma.

The Reds made an exception for Thiago Alcantara last summer, in order to add something different to their midfield, but they have no interest in a player who does not fit their profile for a new signing at all and particularly one that remains a hated figure among supporters for the role he played in the game-ending injury suffered by Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

However, while Ramos certainly is not bound for Liverpool, that does not mean that he will not end up leaving Real when his contract expires at the end of the season. Firstly, he has no end of genuine suitors, with Paris Saint-Germain leading the way as long-time admirers of the most prolific defender in Liga history.

Secondly, and far more importantly, Madrid are open to letting him go.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: