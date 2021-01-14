Breaking News
Nigeria constitution is our problem, change it before any election – Ayodele Adebanjo

On 3:18 pmIn News, Politicsby
Sun, military rule, Adebanjo
Adebanjo

By Nwafor Sunday

Afenifere chieftain and elder Statesman, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo, Thursday asked Nigerian leaders to change the constitution, noting that the constitution is the problem of the country that needs to be changed before any election.

Adebanjo said this at a conference organised by Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Ummuna, in partnership with Ovation International and Njenje Media, held virtually.

Speaking on the theme: The Second never again conference: 51 years after the Nigerian-Biafran Civil war, Pa Ayo reiterated the need for restructuring.

He said: “Our problem is our constitution; we need to go back to where we started in 1960. We have a fraudulent constitution and there are some who are benefiting from it”.

Reacting to Nnamdi Kanu’s comment, Ayo opined: “Fulani’s are the one killing people in the country. We need to amend the constitution. No restructuring no Nigeria. Change the constitution now”.

