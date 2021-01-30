NEW SERVICE CHIEFS: Oyibode commends Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of Geotag Oil and Gas Limited and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Delta North Senatorial District, Chief Dr. Gabriel Chukwuma Etaoghenevwegba Oyibode (JP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs.

Oyibode, who made the statement in Abuja through his media aide, Pastor Itodje Okiemute Godstime, said the new service chiefs are square pegs in a square holes and it came at an auspicious time when the security situation of the country needed to be addressed squarely.

While congratulating the new service chiefs; Major-General Leo Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Major-General I. Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff), Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao (Chief of Air Staff) for their doggedness and diligence in service which has brought them to this enviable positions, Oyibode urged them to employ and deploy technological and tactical efforts in order to tackle the rising security challenges in the country.

“You came in at a time when Nigeria is faced with rising challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, cybercrime, corruptions which has made the country uncomfortable for citizens and businesses to strive, thereby aborting our dream of good governance and true democracy.”he stressed.

The one-time governorship aspirant in Delta state, enjoined Nigerians to “contribute their quota in building this country rather than engaging themselves in acts that are inimical to the development of the Nation”.

He pointed out that the President alone cannot successfully govern this country but with the collaborative efforts of all the citizens.

