Navy builds transit accommodation for 230 Junior Ratings

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy has completed the construction of a transit accommodation that will take not less than 230 Junior Ratings, with a view to motivating personnel and enhance efficiency.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the two blocks of transit accommodation, yesterday, at Navy Town, Lagos, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, explained that the project was a quick impact one conceived by the Naval Headquarters to address the acute shortage of residential accommodation for junior ratings drafted to various units in Lagos after their basic training.

While expressing optimism that the Type A and Type B transit accommodation of two blocks consisting 74 self-contained rooms with functional spaces such as laundries, ante-rooms, kitchens, stores and restaurants would go a long way to ameliorating the challenge of inadequate residential accommodation experienced by personnel, he recalled that various residential accommodations for junior officers, senior ratings, warrant officers and the Chief Boatswains Mates were commissioned at Navy Town a few months ago.

The accommodation according to him, would impact positively on the welfare of young ratings posted to various Nigerian Navy units and establishments in Lagos, describing it as a pointer to “ the untiring effort of the Chief of the Naval Staff to improve on infrastructure and facilities in our premier barracks in particular and indeed across all NN establishments in general”.

Thereafter, Admiral Daji, who represented the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete-Ibass, proceeded to the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Apapa, where he commissioned other projects which included the command’s access gate, a 200-seat pavilion at the parade ground and Close Circuit Television, for coverage of the entire base and adjourning waterfront to enhance the security of the base.

Others included the welfare shop at the base which was renovated and upgraded to a mini supermart to meet personnel’s welfare needs through the sale of subsidized items and the renovated Motor Transport Yard in the Base.

He, therefore, enjoined Commanders of the Nigerian Navy Ship Wey, Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga and NNS Beecroft, Commodore Ibrahim Shetimma, to ensure that the commissioned projects were maintained, noting that “ It is my firm belief that by so doing, we would spur and encourage the Chief of the Naval Staff to do more in the provision of decent accommodation for all categories of personnel and upgrade of infrastructure, not only at NNS BEECROFT but across the Western Naval Command.

While appreciating President Mohammadu Buhari for his commitment and determination towards addressing the welfare needs of both Military personnel, Rear Admiral Daji assured that “ The Command will continue to reciprocate these gestures through improved performance in the areas of operational capabilities and prompt maintenance of infrastructure”.

He also paid tribute to fallen Military personnel, appreciating them for their commitment at the front lines in various theatres of operations.

“ Despite numerous challenges of both internal and external abatements, our gallant officers, men and women alike, have remained resolute in the task of restoring peace and security to all parts of our nation from the shores of the Atlantic to the fringes of the Sahara. While we remain ever grateful for the sacrifices of our departed colleagues, I urge the rest of us still in active service to continue to honour their memories by remaining steadfast and committed to the task of preserving the territorial integrity of our country and ensure that our people are secure to carry out their legitimate endeavours and thereby contribute to our quest for comprehensive national development’.

Speaking earlier in their respective welcome remarks, the Commanders NNS WEY and NNS Beecroft, said the gesture of the Chief of the Naval Staff would not only create a sense of stability in personnel but would also boost their morale and ginger commitment for efficiency in service delivery.

Present at the occasion were very senior naval officers among who were Principal Staff Officers, WNC, Commanders, Commandants, Command Officers of bases, Ships and establishments, representatives of sister agencies and paramilitary formations, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Zonal Coordinator, Naval Officers Wives’ Association, (NOWA) Dr Mrs Feyisayo Daji members of NOWA and friends of the Western Naval Command from different walks of life.

