NASU, SSANU meet over indefinite strike Tuesday next week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, will meet on Tuesday next week to appraise the outcome of the just-concluded three-day protest and decide whether to declare a total and indefinite strike.

This was part of the decision of the National Joint Action Committee, JAC, meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

In a circular signed by Dr Makolo Hassan and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, President of NASU and SSANU respectively, the branches were directed to take a holistic appraisal of the warning protest and take a final decision as regards embarking on indefinite strike.

The circular read, “The National Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU met today, Thursday, 14th January 2021 to appraise the three (3) day nationwide protest as decided at its meeting held on Friday, 8th January 2021.

“Evaluating the nationwide action, the leadership of JAC commended the courage and commitment of members in effectively prosecuting the protests across the Branches.

“The National JAC further observed the need for members of the Unions (NASU and SSANU) to take ownership of subsequent decisions in respect of the way forward after the nationwide protests.

“To this end, Branch Chairmen of NASU and SSANU are hereby directed to convene joint congresses simultaneously on Tuesday 19th January 2021 to take a resolution on the possible commencement of an indefinite and total national strike in respect of non-implementation of the issues contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed and agreed with the unions by the Federal Government on 20th October 2020.

“The resolution of these congresses are to be forwarded to the National Secretariats of the respective Unions via email, while a meeting of the leadership of the National JAC shall be convened on Thursday, 21st January 2021 to collate and take a decision on the Branch resolutions which shall be communicated to the Branches subsequently.

“Please treat this request with the seriousness it deserves. Yours in the struggle.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: