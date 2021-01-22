N2m credit alert sends Ilorin driver to jail

Kindly Share This Story:

A Kwara High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Friday sentenced a commercial driver, Adetunji Oluwasegun to two years imprison for a fraud amounting to N2 million.

The Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday, Jan. 18, arraigned Oluwasegun on a one-count charge bordering on stealing.

The defendant was accused of dishonestly obtained N2 million from one Sherifat Sanni between July and August 2020

“The amount was erroneously transferred to Oluwasegun’s bank account: 0008383333 domiciled with a first-generation bank, without her consent.

“He thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 287 of the same code,’’ he said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye found Oluwasegun guilty of the offence and sentenced him to two years imprison with a fine of N200,000.

Oyinloye also ordered the convict to pay N2 million to the complainant before he finishes serving his jail term.

