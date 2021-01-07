Breaking News
Translate

Man in court for allegedly tampering with prepaid meter in Ogun

On 12:06 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Federal govt to distribute over 1million prepaid meters free for stable power supply

A 35-year-old man, Femi Adesaji, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for allegedly tampering with a prepaid meter belonging to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The police charged Adesaji, who lives in Ota with three counts of criminal damage, conspiracy and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Cynthia Okezie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 23, 2020 in his residence.

Okezie alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

ALSO READ: Why prepaid meters are costly ― Mojec

She said that Adesaji also damaged an IBEDC electrical wire worth N100,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 86, 249(d), and 451(c) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Shotunde Shotayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Feb.5 for definite hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!