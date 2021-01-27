Man buys car in Lagos with fake bank alert, escapes to Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State police command said it has arrested a suspected fraudster identified as Emeka Akuma for manipulating fake bank alert to a car dealer in Lagos and escaped with the car to the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Uyo said the operatives of the police command also apprehended a POS Operator, identified as Moses Asuquo for using fake alert to defraud two persons.

MacDon also disclosed that the suspect who hails from Abia State was arrested along IBB way, Uyo, on January 18, 2021, after he had faked bank alert to a car dealer at FESTAC town in Lagos and later ran away with Lexus 330 Saloon Car.

He further disclosed that Akuma was trailed through intelligence operations by Anti-Cultism Unit while driving the said car near Ibom Hall with fake registration number AKD 230 QD before the vehicle was recovered.

His words, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on 18/1/2021, relying on credible information, that a Lexus 330 salon car was bought with fake bank alert at Festac Town, Lagos State, trailed the said car to Uyo via Abia State.

“And in a coordinated operation, and utilizing the instruments of intelligence-driven policing by the Anti- Cultism Unit of the Command, arrested one Emeka John Akuma from Abia State, along IBB Road by Ibom Hall, driving the car with a fake number plate; Lagos AKD 230 GQ and recovered the said vehicle.

“In a related development, the police also arrested ‘POS’ operator in Uyo who defrauded his customer to the tune of N200,000 and send a fake alert to authenticate the transaction.

“Operatives of the same Unit apprehended a POS Operator, one Moses James Asuquo (26) for using fake alert to defraud one Markson Mark Wisdom and Edidiong Samuel Robert of the sum of Two Hundred Thousand (N200,000.00) naira, at his POS stand.

“Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Andrew Amiengheme has warned members of the public to beware of the prevailing crime and urged car dealers and owners to step up security in their cars”.

He assured the public that perpetrators of the crimes would be brought to book.

