LUTH worries over increasing severe COVID-19 cases

By Chioma Obinna

Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Wednesday raised the alarm over the upsurge of severe cases of COVID-19 new infections in the hospital even as they expressed worry that most of the patients were on oxygen.

The hospital management also urged Nigerians to adhere to the use of none pharmaceutical guidelines, adding that, the second wave of the virus has doubled back and attacking ferociously.

Addressing journalists Wednesday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Chris Bode said, ”We have seen an upsurge in the number of people who keep treating malaria instead of going for COVID-19 test. Many such then start using all sorts of steam inhalation and home remedies for their cough and chest congestion. It is not helpful to do this, especially if you are also diabetic, hypertensive or with a number of other health baggage. Or above the age of 60.”

He said most patients dying delayed going to the hospital till very late.

Bode, who disclosed that almost all patients at the hospital were on oxygen said, 20 patients at the hospital were on oxygen at the moment and more deaths were being witnessed.

”The present trend is worrisome and if it continues, it may overrun our capacity before we can ramp up again to catch up. So let us hearken the directives given by the authorities.

”This is not to alarm the people but rather to alert us all to what is happening and call on each person to do again what we have done very well before. Every life is precious and we implore Nigerians to do whatever is needed to save our people.”

Bode said in the last 72 hours, there have been been a build up of cases and Nigerians need to observe all the basic rules.

He urged Nigerians to shelve all forms of social engagements, wash their hands, wear facemask, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and avoid face to face meetings with others.

Speaking, the Head of the infection unit at LUTH, Dr Iorhen Akase, observed that over the last two weeks there have been deaths of Nigerians in their 20s and 30s due to coronavirus, appealing to Nigerians to begin to protect themselves.

He said as long as new infections continue to occur, the country may not be able to control the pandemic and the situation may overwhelme health facilities across the country.

Akase who said the current situation was worsening the mortality in Nigeria explained that people should stop treating malaria when they have symptoms of COVID-19 and rather go for a PCR test.

He, however, disclosed that through the collaboration of other hospitals, LUTH had been able to discover new variants of the virus in the country, adding that, new mutation can only be stopped if people adhere to COVID 19 guidelines.

On his part, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committe, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo who urged Nigerians to disregard conspiracy theories around COVID-19 recalled that the hospital recorded zero patients between October and November, regretting that the numbers of patients are on the rise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

