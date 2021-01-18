Lagos Taskforce to auction 88 vehicles impounded for driving against traffic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) Monday, said it has obtained a Court Order authorising it to publicly auction 88 vehicles arrested for driving against traffic at different parts of the State

In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency and were forfeited by Lagos State Mobile Court.

He said they were all arraigned and forfeited by the court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.

CSP Jejeloye confirmed that the Public Auction would hold in line with Covid-19 protocols on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

He, therefore, warned motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desist from driving against traffic (one-way), reiterating that any vehicle impounded would be forfeited. He said, “The penalty is outright forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without any option of any fine.”

While reiterating the state government’s zero tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, Jejeloye said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the operatives of the Agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders “until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

