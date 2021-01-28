Labour seeks better work condition for police

Kindly Share This Story:

…backs Community Policing

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Organized labour has hailed the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi for the recent engagement with all the stakeholders including the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), security agencies and other stakeholders on the recent security challenges in Ondo State.

In In a statement, Comrade Issa Aremu,a former two term Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) described the Ondo peace meeting as “an art of community policing in principle and details” which he said must be institutionalized within the context of the new national Community Policing policy espoused by, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police.

The labour leader who had decried the negative impact of incessant insecurity on labour market productivity observed that Community policing is a “practical way of democratizing policing in a democratic system”.

He said the State Governors Forum was right in insisting that Insecurity was a national, not a regional challenge, that deserved the the cooperation of all.

It was at the One day mass enlightenment program attended by newly trained community police officers, custabulary, traders Association, members of trade unions, and civil society was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Minister for Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

The Inspector of Police Mohammed Adamu gave the key note address in which he disclosed that the command had trained 18000 community police officers in the last one year.

Aremu who is also a member of National Institute Kuru Jos cautioned against what he called “unhealthy profiling of criminals and their victims” . He noted that 1999 constitution describes all Nigerians as citizens in a united indivisible Republic. Only Criminals, he observed would profit from unconstitutional profiling of criminals and their victims based on their language and religion instead of their crimes.

According to him, every avoidable clash between farmers and herders pushes Nigeria further into food insecurity and import dependency. He therefore advised that the need to ensure security for national development should guide the national narrative on the incessant clashes in the nation’s forests.

The labour leader commended the Inspector General of the Police “as a passionate driver” of the principle of Community Policing adding that only “peoples’ ownership of policing and democratic control” of policing can ensure sustainable security in the country. Aremu also called for revival of moribund industries to create jobs and keep the youths out of crimes.

He suggested further that members of the force be re-oriented, better trained, adequately paid , motivated and accorded dignity in order for them to offer patriotic services to the citizens. Police men are working men and women who must be paid… Wages and Salaries Commision should quckly implement the directive of President Muhammedu Buhari on police pay” he said.

The Secretary General of Trade Union Congress ( TUC) Comrade Musa Lawal in his good will message said there must be a shift from the traditional reactionary method of policing to a proactive method, such that the community will be actively involved in the process of crime fighting and maintenance of peace, law and order.

