Kinetic Abia Tours: Ikpeazu commissions 4 roads in Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has officially opened for public use four roads in the economic hub of Aba including Eziukwu Road, Milverton Avenue, Ojike Lane and Chisco Link Road, all in Aba South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Ikpeazu assured that the roads would last at least 30 years and called on residents and business owners in the areas to protect the roads from destructive actions of some people.

He said his government undertook the reconstruction of the roads due to their economic importance to the people and advised those doing cement business in Ojike Lane to relocate to Uratta or other markets.

The governor also stressed the need for proper waste management in the area.

Governor Ikpeazu directed Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to set up a Waste Management Task Force to ensure the drainage are kept clean and free of debris.

He disclosed that before the end of February, youths from the various local governments would be deployed under direct labour to carry out works of road maintenance and covering of potholes in certain areas where road constructions are yet to be done.

Speaking, the Deputy Governor, Ude Chukwu, said he is proud of the governor for making good his promise of fixing Aba.

He urged Abians to pay their taxes so as to support the development agenda of the present administration.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu, said the roads are located at the Central Business District and will enhance the economy of Aba.

He informed that the roads are of high quality and called on residents to protect the roads. He equally said that what the governor has in store for the Aba community is great and urged all to sustain their support for him.

Commissioning the road, the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke expressed delight to be part of the commissioning events and appreciated Governor Ikpeazu for doing a great job for the people.

He urged the governor not to relent in building more roads and prayed God to bless the governor and all those that will be using the roads.

Also speaking, the State PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Ikechi Mgboji and his Industry counterpart, Mrs Uwaoma Olenwengwa appreciated the good works of the governor and said that if there is a time to live and do business in Aba, it is now as the governor is currently fixing the infrastructural deficit of the city.

Also in the event and full of praises for the governor were Chairman, Aba Landlords Association and the former Deputy Governor, Acho Nwakanma; President of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Sir Lawrence Obetta; Access Bank Manager in the axis, Mr. Jude Eze Ezugwu, and representative of businessmen, Prince Ahamefula Ikonne.

Others were Chairman, Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, Chief Jerry Ani; RTEAN Chairman, Azubuike Azuzu and Mrs Anthonia Ugoji.

They said the constructions he is embarking upon were very unique. They said that this is the first time Eziukwu Road and its adjoining roads are made passable.

They assured them of their commitment to protect the roads built for them.

