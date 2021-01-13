Kaduna former speaker, Hassan Jumare, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ahmed Hassan Jumare who served between 2012 and 2015, is dead.

Jumare popularly called Bronco has since been buried in his hometown, Makarfi in Kaduna state.

His last office was as Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna State. He was also, a Political Adviser to former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

The PDP Kaduna state chapter, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh, stated that “Kaduna State chapter regrets to announce the death of one of its greatest leaders, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Jumare (Branco).”

“He was a former Executive Council member of Makarfi LGA, former Kaduna State of Assembly Speaker and immediate past Deputy Chairman of the PDP.

“You were a humble leader per excellence, a team player and an astute politician who strived for a better and safer society for all democrats.

“We shall definitely miss your counsel and doggedness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

