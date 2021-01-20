JAMB to conduct test for Osun prospective teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state government has disclosed that it contracted the recruitment exercise for teachers into its service to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board for transparency.

It also disclosed that no one would be treated with special preference as recruitment would be based solely on merit.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Education urged members of the public to disregard that a section of the residents would be favoured.

He said the recruitment of teachers into public schools is not something that will be handled with the sentiment that some people have served as Oyes Cadets and should get automatic employment, but based on Merit.

The Commissioner assured prospective candidates that the recruitment exercise which will commence soon will be handled by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who will be in charge of conducting the examination and rigorous interviews will be conducted afterward by competent panels to get the best teachers for public schools in the state.

“I want to assure prospective candidates who have obtained the recruitment forms to disregard the rumour going around that the recruitment will be done in a way to favour Oyes Cadets who are serving or have served in the past.

“It is still an exercise that will be done based on merit, nobody is planning to do it in a way that will help only Oyes Cadets to get the appointments. They too will partake in the exam which will be conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, nobody can influence anything.

“We can never afford to make the same mistakes of the past, we want the best of the best as teachers to teach our children, how can we now think of such move as being peddled around. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will never agree to that.

“I want to assure all prospective candidates that the recruitment exercise will be conducted soon, we are only being hampered by this second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are preparing and watching the trend, as soon as it abates the recruitment process will commence”, he said.

