Insecurity: Lagos becoming volatile, says Yoruba One Voice

*Asks Sanwo-Olu to set up Amotekun

By Dapo Akinrefon—LAGOS

The Yoruba One Voice, YOV, on Wednesday, urged the Lagos State Government to urgently inaugurate the Southwest Security Network, Amotekun, in the state, warning that the state is becoming volatile with activities of cultists and ritualists.

YOV, in a statement by its Secretary, Dr. Shina Okanlomo, said Nigerians in the Diaspora were not happy with the present security situation in the state.

The statement reads: “How do you want us to come back home where our lives and that of our families back home aren’t safe? Nigerians in the Diaspora are worried.

“None of us abroad can contemplate coming to Nigeria without giving a thought to the porous security situation in the country.

“Most unfortunate is the fact that a mega city like Lagos State tops the list of the most volatile state in the region.

“This is not unconnected with the activities of cultists and ritualists that have been terrorising the state.

“For instance in Lagos State Amotekun bill was signed into law in March last year and up till now, the security outfit is yet to begin operation in Lagos State.

“No reasonable investor will risk investing in a state where the security of lives and properties cannot be guaranteed.

“It is most unfortunate that terrorists and marauding herdsmen kill people at will and we cannot continue to live in fear and temptation,” the Yoruba One Voice added.

