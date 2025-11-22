Insecurity: Senate rallies S’West stakeholders on strategic tech solutions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Senate, South West governors and major stakeholders in the region have called for the adoption of indigenous security solutions, advanced technology, and state policing as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s rising security challenges and regional security framework.

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The Nigeria Senate and the stakeholders made the urgent call at the South-West Zonal Security Summit, held in Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, which had in attendance various security agencies, senior government officials, civil society, and traditional institutions, among others.

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, who is the Chairman of the South-West Geopolitical Zone Interactive Hearings of the 10th Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, in his remarks yesterday, charged Nigerians to collectively join hands to defeat insecurity.

Abiru, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions and Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, stressed the need for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to tackle insecurity effectively.

According to him, “While the South-West has not experienced the full brunt of terrorism as in some other regions, the rise in banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes across our states is deeply troubling.

“Our villages and farmlands have come under increasing threat; farmer-herder clashes have been on the increase, our highways have seen more daring incidents, and the disturbing spread of armed groups such as the reported Lakurawa incursion into parts of Kwara and Kogi underscores the urgent need for proactive measures.

“If decisive action is not taken, the danger could spill fully into the South-West geo- political zone.

“We must not allow the South-West to become a sanctuary for criminality or a battleground for those who seek to destabilise our nation. We must use every resource – human, material and technological – to defend our communities.

“No effort is too small in the quest to secure the South West Zone and our nation. Security is a collective responsibility. We must build trust, stay vigilant, and report suspicious activities promptly to our community leaders and security agencies.”

Abiru, stressing bathe need for collaboration, also urged the media to see the fight against insecurity as a national duty, noting that, “We must promote narratives that strengthen unity, inspire confidence, and avoid framing our national challenges along ethnic or religious lines.

‘Let us strive to paint a positive and reassuring picture of our country”, he urged.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security architecture in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, also called for a regional security framework, noting that security is essential not only for peace but also for economic stability.

He said, “As governors of this region, we must reaffirm our commitment to a regional security framework, which includes: transforming Amotekun into a more unified, well-equipped, technology-driven command that can facilitate cross-state intelligence sharing and joint operations.

“Our traditional institutions – our Obas and community leaders – must remain central to this framework, as no one knows the heartbeat of local communities better than they do.

“Security is not just about keeping the peace; it is about ensuring our economic survival. When insecurity disrupts markets, farmlands, transportation, and investment, our GDP takes a hit, livelihoods crumble, and growth stalls.

“A region that cannot promise safety cannot promise prosperity either. That is why our strategy needs to be proactive, driven by intelligence, and deeply embedded in community involvement”.

Also speaking, Senator Ibrahim Jimoh, representing Ondo South and sponsor of the bill establishing the National Security Summit, stated that “Terrorism and insurgency require non-conventional approaches involving both military and civilian efforts.”

Senator Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East, also called for collaborative efforts by all stakeholders to address insecurity in Nigeria.

During his presentation, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, emphasised the need to sustain the current moment, noting that security challenges are often local and require local solutions.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Alara of Ilara in Epe, Lagos, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, advocated community policing, the use of modern technology, a joint task force comprising all security agencies, expanded police recruitment, increased funding, better equipment and more employment opportunities to limit youth restiveness and associated threats.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had intensified collaboration with international partners but noted that weak structures at the grassroots continued to derail progress.

On his part, the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, maintained that state policing remains a key solution to tackling insecurity nationwide.

Representatives of civil society organisations, women, youths, and Christian and Islamic leaders also called for improved welfare packages for security operatives to motivate them to diligently discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Vanguard News