Infrastructure: Stop unending excuses, emulate Wike’s example, Abaribe slams FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged Federal Government (FG) to depart from unending excuses and emulate Governor Nyesom Wike on result oriented delivery of infrastructural development.

Abaribe was guest to Wike, on Thursday in Rivers state where he commissioned Isiodu Road among projects recently completed by the Rivers state government in Emohua Local Government Area.

He said it was regrettable that the National Assembly makes appropriations for execution of several development projects to make life meaningful for the people in annual national budgets but the Executive arm finds excuses not to deliver projects so budgeted for.

He said, “I come under a lot of pressure by my own people to say why is Enugu-Port Harcourt Road not done? Why is it so difficult to come from Aba to Port Harcourt? I tell them this is federal project. Therefore we beg the FG, all the things we have put in the budget, please do them just like Nyesom Wike is doing his own.”

Abaribe told his host, “”When they continue to look for excuses in the FG and we come here and see how you are doing your own thing without looking for excuses, we know that somebody like you cannot be left alone in Nigeria. We must all continue to support you.

“That you have been able to bring eminent Nigerians to come and be commissioning projects that you started and completed, since December 2020, is something unprecedented in Nigeria.

“It is not just having the money but it is the will to be able to deploy it for the benefit of the people you have put in position, to redirect and change their life. Let me also say that you are an ambassador, a role model and shining light of PDP in Nigeria.”

Wike on the occasion said, “Politicians should be held accountable for every promise they make. That way, everybody will know when your are bringing people for elective positions, they must be people who will say something and fulfil it. This is not period for excuses.

ALSO READ: FG plans commissioning of Database Centre to raise IGR base

“If a man says he is close to government, his people expects him to bring something in return. Look at Chief Sergent Awuse, Paul Wonodi and others who believe in this government. They have brought projects back home from the government they believe in.

“Let me make you another promise, we must link you to Ogbodo community in Ikwerre Local Government. I did say our administration will impact every LGA in Rivers.

“There is no local government we will not go and commission one or two projects. For us, this is what our party stands for. Our party is the hope for Nigerians. If the other party has anything to offer let them come out and offer it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: