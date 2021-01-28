Igangan attack: Sarkin Fulani accuses police of complicity

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges FG To Probe Destruction of his properties he put at N500m

..Says 7 of his Relations were killed..2 Corpses Still Missing.

The Sarkin Fulani of Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Seriki Salihu Abdul Kadir, has accused the Oyo state police command of complicity in the attack of Mr Sunday Adeyemo on his properties last Friday.

The Octogenarian, a Fulani man, native of Ilorin in Asa local government area of Kwara state said that the attackers would have met emptiness in his domain as he would have fled with his families and other valuable properties before their arrival if the police had not deceived him.

Seriki Abdul Kadir who addressed a press conference in Ilorin, therefore, urged the federal government to intervene in the destruction of his properties, which included 11 exotic cars, 207 cows, his buildings and other properties therein, totalling N500m destroyed by Mr Sunday Adeyemo and his people and bring perpetrators of the crime to book.

He said, “Few days to the time the destruction would happen after Sunday Igboho had given me an ultimatum, the police came to my place and told me that I shouldn’t worry because Sunday Igboho will not carry out his threat or do anything to me. It is on this strength that I relaxed because I believe the police.

“If I knew that Sunday Igboho would come and attack us the way he did, I would have left with all my family members and properties in peace and they would have met empty houses to destroy.”

Abdulkadir, who broke down in tears during the course of addressing journalists while narrating how seven of his relations were killed also denied conniving with kidnappers operating in the area as alleged.

He further denied any knowledge about the killing of one Dr Aborode stressing that all the allegations against him were concocted by Sunday Igboho with the sole purpose of getting the Fulani out of Igangan and other parts of Yoruba land.

“I and my family have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenges from anybody either in Igangan or any other places,” Abdul Kadir explained.

He, therefore, called on the Emirs and other traditional rulers in the 19 northern states to come to the rescue of the Fulani residents in the South- West.

He equally called on the federal government to probe the burning of his house, vehicles and the killing of seven of his men in Igangan by alleged agents of Sunday Igboho.

Abdul Kadir added:” When a Fulani boy named Omomogeto was reported to me that he raped someone, I told the vigilante to arrest the Fulani boy. When he was arrested, I investigated the matter and discovered that he committed the offence, I handed him over to the family of the victim. Also, a young lady was raped by an indigene of Igangan last year to the extent that the young lady died in Igangan, nothing was done to the man who raped the young lady.

” There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I did not send people to go and look at the farm that was destroyed. I discovered that it’s true, I will order the Fulani to pay money to the farmers; i.e the Agoro family in Igangan and many more. I have a record where I’m recording the issues affecting the farmers.

“On the issue of killing of one Dr Aborode, I don’t know anything about it. Where Dr Aborode was killed is very far from my village. It’s about two hours drive to my village; you will pass through Igangan town before you get to where I am.

” Finally, I want the federal government to investigate this matter and anyone found guilty should face the law. My houses, 12 vehicles belonging to myself, my children and some visitors were burnt and seven of my people were killed. The corpses of two were yet to be found and some of my animals were carted away.”

He, however, said he might not return to Igangan land he had lived for over 50 years despite any intervention, because of the fear of possible attack by the residents of Igangan.

He said” given the conspiracy by the police with the natives of Igangan, I and my people will not feel comfortable returning to Igangan. We even learnt that the government had deployed over 200 Amotekun personnel to the forests in Oyo.

“Who will these Amotekun men meet in the forests other than the Fulani,” he rhetorically asked.

He recalled that relationship between him and the people of Igangan went sour when the natives lied against him to the monarch that he was plotting to take over Igangan lands from him and he believed them.

