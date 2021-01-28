Ifeanyi Uba commends J&B Cable founder, Onwuatu for his community devt efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Dr Ifeanyi Uba, has lauded the Chairman/CEO of J&B Wire and Cable Global Resources Ltd., High Chief Emmanuel Kelechukwu Onwuatu, for his developmental and humanitarian projects across the country.

J&B Wire and Cable Global Resources Ltd is the fastest growing wire and cable brand in Nigeria.

Speaking during his recent visit to the business mogul at his J&B Mansion country home in Obiofo, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Senator Uba, said he was thrilled by the monumental achievements of Onwuatu at his young age.

Senator Uba, who doubles as the President, Anambra Progressives Development Union, noted that Chief Onwuatu has built houses for many homeless families, set up businesses for many youths, alleviated a lot of families from poverty and provided employment for many youths in his companies that are scattered across the length and breadth of the country.

Senator Uba called on those who God has blessed with material resources to try to emulate, Chief Onwuatu since the greatest legacy that anybody can leave here on earth is the good work and service that he renders to his fellow man.

His words, “I want to say that I am proud of what High Chief Kelechukwu Onwuatu, Ike Osumenyi, is doing as a youth and I wish everybody would emulate him. He has become a blessing to Osumenyi community in particular and Anambra State in general. I praise his parents for raising somebody who at this young age has understood the importance of giving. I pray that God will keep them alive so that they would reap the reward of their labour.”

Responding, the 37-year-old High Chief Onwuatu, thanked the legislator for the visit and words of encouragement.

According to him, the gesture is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

“All we are trying to do is to follow in your footsteps; you are a leading light, not only in Anambra State but in Nigeria as a whole,” Chief Onwuatu added.

He added Uba, in his private capacity, has done more than some state governments.

J&B Wire and Cable is the number one made in Nigeria wire and cable company located at No 6 Igbede road, opposite Century plaza Ojo Alaba international market Lagos Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria

The company is committed to manufacturing quality electrical and telecommunications wires and cables that meet and exceed customers’ expectation.

Customers and industry stakeholders have rated the quality and standard of J&B wires and cables as the best among others.

Its prices are also very affordable compared to other competitors.

Over the years, J&B has maintained 100% compliance of the internal policies and mechanism to monitor work processes for quality improvement.

You can also visit the website at http://jbwireandcable.com to know more about the company.

