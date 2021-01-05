Herdsman remanded for allegedly stabbing colleague to death

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a herdsman, Manu Usman, for allegedly stabbing his colleague, Akilesho Attah, to death at Gwanara Area of Kwara.

The defendant was arraigned on a charge of culpable homicide contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Abdulraheem Bello, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered his remand at Oke-Kura Correctional Service Centre in Ilorin.

He adjourned the case until Feb.12 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zacheous Folorunsho had earlier said that the defendant repeatedly stabbed one Akilesho Attah with a knife in the neck while pursuing him for grazing on his farmland thereby destroying his maize.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant on the basis that the alleged offence is capital in nature.

