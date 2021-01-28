Gov Okowa loses father

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, announced the passing of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, at the age of 88 years.

In a statement, the governor said “my family and I regret to announce the death of our beloved father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away earlier this morning.

“Throughout his lifetime, my father embodied and spread the principles of service to humanity, kindness even in the face of adversity, and trusting in Almighty God.

“As we celebrate the life of my late father, I thank God for the 88 wonderful years that my family and I spent with him — and the impact that God allowed him to have on everyone that he came in contact with.

“We will miss him dearly.

“With love and light, Papa, rest in peace.”

The late Pa Okowa was a retired teacher, a distinguished community leader and a high chief of Owa Kingdom.

