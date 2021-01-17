Genesis Restaurant launches new French designed outlet in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Genesis Group of companies which has been in existence for over 30 years with interests in Cinemas, Restaurants, Hotels, Industrial catering and Real Estate, launches a new French-designed restaurant outlet on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island Lagos.

The ever-bubbling heart of business and entertainment in Lagos, Victoria Island, welcomes the Genesis Restaurant chain with the opening of its outlet on Adeola Odeku Street.

The now 23 Genesis Restaurant outlets across Nigeria are known for their signature looks and tastes. You will be pleased to know that the Adeola Odeku location does not disappoint. Every detail of this location was well thought out and intricately put together for you by a stellar team of national and international professionals.

The stunning interior was designed by Patrick Norguet, the renowned French designer acclaimed for amongst other things, his iconic redesign of the McDonalds on the Champs Élysées in Paris. The project was exquisitely managed by the awarding-winning Dakota Design (South Africa) and Harcourt Aduke Associates (Nigeria). The modern fit-out of the building was executed by Desmo UK (United Kingdom) and the external design flawlessly done by Architect Chuka Okolo of PDT Consulting (Nigeria).

It is then of no surprise that when you step in, you are left with a feeling of never wanting to leave. Genesis prides itself in its innovative ways of keeping its customers excited and coming back. Its ever-expanding menu is made up of the Nigerian dishes you know and love as well as a fusion of fresh tastes from all over the world. The kitchen is run by the dynamic culinary masters, Chef Toun (Dubai) and Chef Ayo (Nigeria).

So it goes without saying that when next you are looking for a place to feast your eyes and unwind while savouring an affordable yet delectable treat for your taste buds, Genesis Restaurant – Adeola Odeku is the place to go. Genesis Founder and Group Managing Director, Dr Nnaeto Orazulike, shared the vision behind this location: “The Genesis experience is anchored on exceptional delivery of style and taste.

When deciding to open our Adeola Odeku outlet, we had the Lagos professional in mind. From the opening hours of 7:00 am to 10:00 pm every day of the week, to our delivery services and cost-friendly tasty meals, you can dine in style without breaking the bank.”

Genesis Restaurant is a part of Genesis Group, an indigenous conglomerate that has been around for 30 years with business interests in restaurants, catering, snack food production, hotels, cinemas, real estate, steel trading and oil and gas. The Group has business operations in major cities including Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Asaba, Warri and Douala, Cameroon.

