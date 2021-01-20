Gbagi commends Gov Okowa as he sympathizes with families of Uvwie accident victims

Kindly Share This Story:

A PDP chieftain and a leading governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has commended Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for ordering a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent accident that killed a woman and a baby at the PTI junction in Uvwie in the state.

A section of the media reported that a tipper loaded with granites recently crashed into a tricycle from behind at PTI junction, Uvwie and killed a woman and a baby who were passengers in the tricycle. The incident caused a violent protest that culminated in the burning of a police patrol van. It took the intervention on the soldiers to bring the situation under control and restore peace.

Subsequently, the State Governor, Senator (Dr) Okowa condoled with the victims’ families and ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

While reacting, the former Minister for Education, Olorogun Gbagi, commended the governor’s prompt reaction and sympathized with the victim’s families. He said the governor’s quick response is a testimony of his love for the safety and security of Deltans.

He stated further that all human lives matter and that nobody should do anything that has the direct capability or potential of taking another person’s life intentionally or inadvertently.

According to him, “my heart is with the family of the victims. I can understand the pain the families are going through because of this irreparable and tragic loss of their beloved ones who went out in good health and high hope but did not return”.

Gbagi added “In this time of challenge and pain, the families of the victims need sympathy, support and prayer. I will, on my part, do the little I can to support the families. To this effect, I have directed my foundation to reach out to the families to provide emotional, logistic and financial support to the affected families”.

He urged all road users in the state to always put their vehicles and other means of mobility in good condition, follow traffic protocols, respect other road users and shun the use of hard drugs and alcohol while driving or riding.

He also charged the Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIO) to be up and doing and always ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply the roads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

