FRSC begins full enforcement of NIN as condition for vehicle registration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it had made the presentation of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration.

Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

FRSC had commenced compliance on this directive since December 21, 2020, when the Corps Marshal mandated that all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence must present their NIN, before being captured for any class of licence.

Kazeem said that this was in full compliance with the directives of the Federal Government on the harmonisation of citizens’ data.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has also made provision of NIN mandatory for all categories of Vehicle registration, effective from the second quarter of 2021. This is in total compliance with the Presidential directives.

“All applicants of vehicle registration are, therefore, expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles.

“And there will be no waivers for anyone, irrespective of their status in the society,” he said.

Kazeem stressed the need for members of the public, who had not enrolled in the ongoing NIN registration, to hasten and do the needful because the Corps had mandated that no vehicle would be registered whose owner was not captured in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

“Beginning from the second quarter of this year 2021, If you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN.

” This is part of the security checks. So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning.

”It also helps in critical decision making and enhance adequate intelligence gathering for security of lives and property, ” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

