Five million users to benefit from firm’s e-commerce app

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

An online e-commerce platform, Offerservice, has been unveiled in Lagos, to provide opportunities for corporations, businessmen, artisans and professionals to showcase and promote their products and services without any charge.

The Managing Director, Mr. Tony Uzoma Emmanuel said that the aim of the platform is to bridge the gap in terms of services rendered by those with relevant skills sets, with a view to creating that enabling environment where service providers will be able to connect to those who actually need those services, without too much stress.

In a media chart with pressmen at the launch of app in Lagos, Emmanuel explained that with the intended community space being created, about five million people are expected to register by the end of the first quarter of this year. Saying further that this could only be mutually beneficial to everyone involved in the process.

According to him, the platform allows clients to register their brands, upload relevant images, including opportunities for potential buyers to make payment online in the specified currency.

Emmanuel further said, “already about 5,000 businesses have been registered on the platform, through the efforts of staff who collect data on a daily basis and hopes to get to five million businesses by the end of the first quarter. Offerservice is a United States and Nigerian registered online catalogue, e-commerce, events, job search and social media organisation with a geolocation attribute that helps to connect users to their target market/audience at state, federal or global level”.

Continuing, he said that registered users can showcase their services, list their merchandise, and personalise their page free of charge. “The platform has been in operation since September 2020 but that the wealth of experience of its management team within the IT sphere spans well over three decades”.

Emphasising on what users stand to gain, Emmanuel said, “It creates a symbiotic community market for individuals who are keen to render service and for those who require immediate service without hassles. The platform will naturally reduce the level of traffic on the roads of Nigeria and other countries in the world. The platform cuts out the middleman approach that tries to rip people off.

It also helps to project registered users to potential buyers in their state, federal or across the globe. It helps people in the Diaspora make vivid decisions regarding business transactions they want to get involved in. It indirectly reduces unemployment in every society because it helps people to look inwards and find innate skill-sets that has been dormant thereby giving them opportunities to activate and make profit from them.

He said that the platform helps to reduce stress. At your fingertips you can engage your immediate society and the world at large.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: