Delta Speaker, Oborevwori mourns Owhefere 

…says his death is shocking, painful

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, described the death of the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Tim Owhefere as shocking, sad and painful.

Oborevwori in a statement he personally issued, said: ” it is with a heavy heart that I received the shocking and devastating news of the sudden passing of the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sir Tim Kome Owhefere, on Wednesday 27th January 2021. I am broken by his demise.

“While I commiserate with the wife, children, family, friends and associates, I have lost a dependable colleague, quintessential lawmaker and a friend. Again, my heart goes out to the Isoko nation for this huge loss.

“My colleague, Hon Owhefere died when his vast and expansive legislative experiences were most needed. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“While I take solace in the works and memorable moments we spent together as fellow lawmakers, I will forever remember his commitment to duties and loyalty to friendship.

“No doubt, this is a difficult moment for his constituents, Isoko North State Constituency. We should endeavour to keep his laudable achievements alive rather than question the circumstances of his death. It is an act of God painfully though but cannot be questioned.

Adieu Majority Leader of our times”

